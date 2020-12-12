vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $5.42. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 1,512,939 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 625,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $229.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of -2.00.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in vTv Therapeutics by 332.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 163,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in vTv Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 44,191 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation end products, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

