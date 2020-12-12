Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) Shares Down 12.1% After Insider Selling

Francesca’s Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:FRAN)’s stock price fell 12.1% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.47. 752,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 770,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Specifically, major shareholder Cross River Partners Lp sold 255,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $591,244.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 375,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,520.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Francesca's alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.43.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($5.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Francesca’s had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a negative return on equity of 131.85%. The firm had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Francesca’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Francesca’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Francesca’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Iszo Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Francesca’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Francesca’s by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares in the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN)

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products, including dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Francesca's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Francesca's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.