Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Stock Price Up 6.9% After Earnings Beat

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) shares rose 6.9% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 102,375 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 84,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.
The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 million, a P/E ratio of -164.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRM)
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.
