Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Stock Price Up 6.9% After Earnings Beat

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) shares rose 6.9% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 102,375 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 84,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 59.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 million, a P/E ratio of -164.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

