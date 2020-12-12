W&T Offshore Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,779 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 761% compared to the typical volume of 555 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in W&T Offshore by 584.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTI opened at $2.62 on Friday. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $6.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $371.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 3.16.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.82 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W&T Offshore will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

