The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $49.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Lovesac traded as high as $41.21 and last traded at $40.97, with a volume of 4684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.41.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on The Lovesac in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.
In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,825.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $12,707,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,626 shares of company stock worth $22,836,186 over the last ninety days. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 2.58.
The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
The Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
Further Reading: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.