The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $49.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Lovesac traded as high as $41.21 and last traded at $40.97, with a volume of 4684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.41.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on The Lovesac in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,825.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $12,707,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,626 shares of company stock worth $22,836,186 over the last ninety days. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 512.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 7.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 7.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 56.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.