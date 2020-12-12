Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Trading 11.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) traded up 11.7% during trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $16.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs traded as high as $14.16 and last traded at $14.14. 22,255,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 11,655,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,240,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,378,287 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,569,000 after buying an additional 4,561,536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,897,552 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,994,000 after buying an additional 1,535,996 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 856.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,657,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after buying an additional 1,483,881 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,765,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,829,000 after buying an additional 1,336,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

