Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,312 call options on the company. This is an increase of 651% compared to the average volume of 574 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Gannett in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCI opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $386.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.71. Gannett has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gannett will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

