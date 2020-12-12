KE Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BEKE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 26,566 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 910% compared to the typical volume of 2,630 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. China International Capital initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 86 Research cut shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $66.13 on Friday. KE has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.52.

KE (NASDAQ:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

