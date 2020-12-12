iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IWR)

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 3,307 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,332% compared to the average volume of 231 put options.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $67.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,524,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,336,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,674 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,813,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,307,000 after purchasing an additional 733,837 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 313.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after purchasing an additional 721,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,750,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,464,000 after purchasing an additional 630,079 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

