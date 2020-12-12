Profound Medical Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. (NYSE:PROF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,508 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,178% compared to the average volume of 82 call options.

PROF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Profound Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Profound Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Profound Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. Profound Medical has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $21.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14.

Profound Medical (NYSE:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 331.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the second quarter worth about $1,097,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 3.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 895,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 29,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.