Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,298 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,074% compared to the average volume of 281 call options.

BPT opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.52. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46.

Separately, TheStreet lowered BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 21.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 27.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

