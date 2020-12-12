Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,298 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,074% compared to the average volume of 281 call options.
BPT opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.52. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46.
Separately, TheStreet lowered BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.
About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.
