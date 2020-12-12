ADT Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 7,025 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the typical volume of 3,697 call options.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Likosar sold 77,746 shares of ADT stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $777,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,113,739 shares in the company, valued at $21,137,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald M. Young sold 80,941 shares of ADT stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $809,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,993,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,933,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,081,029 shares of company stock valued at $430,810,290. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ADT by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $8,375,000 after buying an additional 97,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ADT by 16.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,335 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 349,167 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ADT by 37.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,882 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of ADT by 112.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 365,492 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 193,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. ADT has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.23). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. ADT’s payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

