Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC) Insider John Patrick Daly Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC) insider John Patrick Daly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £400 ($522.60).

BVIC opened at GBX 798.50 ($10.43) on Friday. Britvic plc has a 12 month low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 959 ($12.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 801.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 799.08.

Get Britvic plc (BVIC.L) alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a GBX 21.60 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Britvic plc (BVIC.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Britvic plc (BVIC.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 890 ($11.63).

Britvic plc (BVIC.L) Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic plc (BVIC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic plc (BVIC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.