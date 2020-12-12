Costco Wholesale Co. Same Store Sales Grow 13.4% in November (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same store sales climbed 13.4% during the month of November. Costco Wholesale’s shares rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.12.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $3,064,457. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $375.10 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $377.00 and a 200-day moving average of $343.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.