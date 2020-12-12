Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK) Insider Paul Bal Sells 50,691 Shares of Stock

Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK) insider Paul Bal sold 50,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total transaction of £129,768.96 ($169,543.98).

Paul Bal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, Paul Bal sold 18,925 shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total transaction of £43,527.50 ($56,868.96).

Shares of LON STCK opened at GBX 251 ($3.28) on Friday. Stock Spirits Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 119.80 ($1.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 234.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 230.07. The company has a market capitalization of £502.00 million and a PE ratio of 16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of €0.18 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

STCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 274 ($3.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

About Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

