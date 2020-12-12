Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) (LON:PHNX) Insider Kory Sorenson Buys 1,600 Shares of Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) (LON:PHNX) insider Kory Sorenson bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 707 ($9.24) per share, for a total transaction of £11,312 ($14,779.20).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) stock opened at GBX 703.40 ($9.19) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 459.05 ($6.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 729.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 686.85.

A number of research firms have commented on PHNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) from GBX 786 ($10.27) to GBX 799 ($10.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 760.50 ($9.94).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

