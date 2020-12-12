Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT) Insider Martin Court Sells 1,051 Shares of Stock

Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court sold 1,051 shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,119 ($27.68), for a total transaction of £22,270.69 ($29,096.80).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Victrex plc (VCT.L) alerts:

On Monday, November 16th, Martin Court bought 6 shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,026 ($26.47) per share, with a total value of £121.56 ($158.82).

On Friday, October 16th, Martin Court bought 7 shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,010 ($26.26) per share, with a total value of £140.70 ($183.83).

On Wednesday, September 16th, Martin Court bought 6 shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,004 ($26.18) per share, with a total value of £120.24 ($157.09).

Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 2,133.03 ($27.87) on Friday. Victrex plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,645 ($21.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,574 ($33.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,992.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,968.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a GBX 46.14 ($0.60) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Victrex plc (VCT.L)’s payout ratio is presently 58.20%.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) price target on shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) in a report on Monday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,953 ($25.52).

About Victrex plc (VCT.L)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex plc (VCT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex plc (VCT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.