Inspecs Group plc (SPEC.L) (LON:SPEC) Insider Christopher Hancock Buys 4,761 Shares

Inspecs Group plc (SPEC.L) (LON:SPEC) insider Christopher Hancock bought 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £9,998.10 ($13,062.58).

SPEC opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £191.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52. Inspecs Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 285.80 ($3.73). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 222.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 216.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.88.

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of prescription optical eyewear under the various brand names and private labels; sunglasses; and safety products under the Caterpillar brand.

