Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU.L) (LON:IPU) Insider Buys £4,772.95 in Stock

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU.L) (LON:IPU) insider Jane Lewis acquired 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.94) per share, for a total transaction of £4,772.95 ($6,235.89).

Shares of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU.L) stock opened at GBX 446.79 ($5.84) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 446.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 408. The stock has a market capitalization of £151.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 285.17 ($3.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 640 ($8.36).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU.L)’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

