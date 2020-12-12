Capital Senior Living Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, December 14th (NYSE:CSU)

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 14th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 11th.

NYSE CSU opened at $1.01 on Friday. Capital Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.49.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($6.44). Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 2,891.20% and a negative net margin of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $96.25 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSU. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

