Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) (LON:MAJE) Insider Acquires £4,943.25 in Stock

Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) (LON:MAJE) insider Jane Lewis bought 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £4,943.25 ($6,458.39).
Shares of MAJE opened at GBX 225.20 ($2.94) on Friday. Majedie Investments Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 134 ($1.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 269.06 ($3.52). The company has a market capitalization of £119.39 million and a PE ratio of -2.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 210.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 198.61. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51.
Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) Company Profile
