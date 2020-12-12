Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) (LON:MAJE) Insider Acquires £4,943.25 in Stock

Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) (LON:MAJE) insider Jane Lewis bought 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £4,943.25 ($6,458.39).

Shares of MAJE opened at GBX 225.20 ($2.94) on Friday. Majedie Investments Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 134 ($1.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 269.06 ($3.52). The company has a market capitalization of £119.39 million and a PE ratio of -2.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 210.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 198.61. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51.

Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

