Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) PT Raised to C$3.25

Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.59.

TSE ROOT opened at C$2.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$106.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.32. Roots Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.52.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

