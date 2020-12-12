Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) PT Raised to C$3.25

Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.59.

TSE ROOT opened at C$2.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$106.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.32. Roots Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.52.

About Roots Co. (ROOT.TO)

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

