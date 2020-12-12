Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) PT Raised to C$2.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 20.63% from the company’s previous close.

ROOT has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.25 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.59.

Get Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) alerts:

TSE:ROOT opened at C$2.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Roots Co. has a one year low of C$0.62 and a one year high of C$2.52. The company has a market cap of C$106.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.42.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.