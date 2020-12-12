Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) PT Raised to C$2.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 20.63% from the company’s previous close.

ROOT has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.25 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.59.

TSE:ROOT opened at C$2.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Roots Co. has a one year low of C$0.62 and a one year high of C$2.52. The company has a market cap of C$106.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.42.

About Roots Co. (ROOT.TO)

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.