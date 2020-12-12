Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Increased to C$2.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.25 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.59.

Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) stock opened at C$2.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42. Roots Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.62 and a 1-year high of C$2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.32.

About Roots Co. (ROOT.TO)

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

