Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Increased to C$2.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.25 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.59.

Get Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) alerts:

Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) stock opened at C$2.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42. Roots Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.62 and a 1-year high of C$2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.32.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.