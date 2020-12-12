Canaccord Genuity Increases Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) Price Target to C$2.25

Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.25 to C$2.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.76 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.59.

TSE:ROOT opened at C$2.52 on Thursday. Roots Co. has a one year low of C$0.62 and a one year high of C$2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$106.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.32.

Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

