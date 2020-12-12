Canaccord Genuity Increases Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) Price Target to C$2.25

Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.25 to C$2.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.76 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.59.

TSE:ROOT opened at C$2.52 on Thursday. Roots Co. has a one year low of C$0.62 and a one year high of C$2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$106.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.32.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

