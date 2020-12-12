National Bank Financial Increases Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) Price Target to C$3.00

Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROOT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.76 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.59.

Shares of TSE ROOT opened at C$2.52 on Thursday. Roots Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.62 and a 1-year high of C$2.52. The company has a market cap of C$106.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.32.

Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

