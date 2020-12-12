National Bank Financial Increases Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) Price Target to C$3.00

Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROOT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.76 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.59.

Get Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE ROOT opened at C$2.52 on Thursday. Roots Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.62 and a 1-year high of C$2.52. The company has a market cap of C$106.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.32.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.