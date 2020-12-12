Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) PT Raised to C$3.00

Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.76 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.59.

TSE:ROOT opened at C$2.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.32. The stock has a market cap of C$106.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42. Roots Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.62 and a 1-year high of C$2.52.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

