Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) PT Raised to C$3.00

Dec 12th, 2020


Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.76 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.59.

TSE:ROOT opened at C$2.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.32. The stock has a market cap of C$106.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42. Roots Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.62 and a 1-year high of C$2.52.

Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

