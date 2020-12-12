Canaccord Genuity Increases Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) (TSE:SEA) Price Target to C$31.00

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

TSE SEA opened at C$22.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -261.18. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.37 and a 1 year high of C$28.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.12. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

