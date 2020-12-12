Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$28.50

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$29.50 to C$28.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

SJR.B stock opened at C$23.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$11.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.58. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of C$17.77 and a 52 week high of C$26.90.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

