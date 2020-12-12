JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$26.00

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cormark increased their price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.82.

TSE:SU opened at C$23.75 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$14.02 and a one year high of C$45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$36.22 billion and a PE ratio of -5.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.60.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.70 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

