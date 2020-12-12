TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$32.00

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.66% from the company’s previous close.

T has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TELUS Co. (T.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.22.

Shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) stock opened at C$25.67 on Thursday. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of C$18.55 and a 52-week high of C$27.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.85 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

