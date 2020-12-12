TD Securities Upgrades TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) (TSE:TGO) to Buy

TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) (TSE:TGO) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a C$8.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 40.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:TGO opened at C$5.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$95.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.77. TeraGo Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.00 and a 12 month high of C$9.18.

TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) (TSE:TGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.28 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet Protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.