TD Securities Upgrades TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) (TSE:TGO) to Buy

TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) (TSE:TGO) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a C$8.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 40.11% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, November 6th.
Shares of TSE:TGO opened at C$5.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$95.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.77. TeraGo Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.00 and a 12 month high of C$9.18.
TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) Company Profile
TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet Protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.
