Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.70.

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$29.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.40. Spin Master Corp. has a 1 year low of C$9.73 and a 1 year high of C$42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.26.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

