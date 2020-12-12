Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL.TO) (TSE:TRIL) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL.TO) (TSE:TRIL) had its target price upped by Jonestrading from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL.TO) stock opened at C$15.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 22.23 and a current ratio of 22.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -5.35. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$27.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.02.

Get Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL.TO) alerts:

About Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL.TO)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.