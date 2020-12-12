Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) (TSE:TRL) PT Raised to C$1.90

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) (TSE:TRL) had its price objective upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$1.85 to C$1.90 in a research note issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.74% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TRL opened at C$1.35 on Thursday. Trilogy International Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.19.

In other Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) news, Director Brad Horwitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$324,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,886,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,450,638.84.

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Australia, and Bolivia. The company's services comprise postpaid and prepaid plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services for subscribers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

