Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 395 by Royal Bank of Canada

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 395 target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a CHF 390 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 415 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 365 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 389.23.

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

