Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 299 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 299 target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a CHF 395 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 436 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 370 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 367.43.

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

