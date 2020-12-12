Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$5.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$4.25.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.67.

TSE WCP opened at C$5.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.87. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$256.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s payout ratio is -4.40%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,173.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,363,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,002,056.61. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 66,000 shares of company stock worth $165,966.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

