Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) PT Raised to C$1.50 at Raymond James

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WEF. Scotiabank downgraded Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$1.30 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.15 to C$1.05 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) stock opened at C$1.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.98. The company has a market cap of C$423.97 million and a PE ratio of -14.13. Western Forest Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.41.

About Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

