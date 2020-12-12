Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) PT Raised to C$1.50 at Raymond James

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WEF. Scotiabank downgraded Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$1.30 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.15 to C$1.05 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) stock opened at C$1.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.98. The company has a market cap of C$423.97 million and a PE ratio of -14.13. Western Forest Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.41.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

