Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ameris Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.92 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $321.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.51 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $44.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 219,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 265,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 85,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

