FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Avery Dennison Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Avery Dennison in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.06 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.96. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AVY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

NYSE:AVY opened at $150.01 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $156.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.91.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Avery Dennison by 2.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

