Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:AAN)

Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aaron’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now anticipates that the company will earn $2.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.30. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

AAN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens downgraded Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

Aaron’s stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 71.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Aaron’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,098,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Aaron’s by 7.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 109,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $156,210.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,324.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Aaron's, Inc, operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

