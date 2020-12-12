Piper Sandler Weighs in on Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Activision Blizzard in a report issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Kim now anticipates that the company will earn $3.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ATVI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.89.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $83.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $87.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,194,000 after buying an additional 2,677,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,711,000 after buying an additional 2,081,954 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,448,000 after buying an additional 2,067,889 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,821,000 after buying an additional 1,568,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

