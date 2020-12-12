FY2020 EPS Estimates for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Decreased by Analyst

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of The Boeing in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aircraft producer will earn ($9.20) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($9.15). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Boeing’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BA. Edward Jones raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.20.

NYSE:BA opened at $230.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.49. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $351.07. The firm has a market cap of $130.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Boeing by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 3,985 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in The Boeing by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,666 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,203 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in The Boeing by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

