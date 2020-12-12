FY2020 EPS Estimates for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Lowered by Analyst

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Apache in a report released on Tuesday, December 8th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the energy company will earn ($1.19) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.98). Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Apache’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on APA. Truist lowered their price objective on Apache from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apache from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Shares of NYSE APA opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.16 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apache in the second quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apache in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Apache in the third quarter worth about $46,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Apache in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Apache in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

