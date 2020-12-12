FY2020 EPS Estimates for The Allstate Co. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of The Allstate in a report released on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $12.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Allstate’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.27.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $104.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.16. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 174.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,026 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at $171,631,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,583,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,578,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,033 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in The Allstate by 410.9% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,199,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,312,000 after acquiring an additional 964,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 42.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,257,000 after acquiring an additional 804,329 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

