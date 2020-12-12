Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Authorizes Stock Repurchase Program

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ADBE stock opened at $475.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $473.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.07.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,647,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.02, for a total value of $295,212.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,893.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,784 shares of company stock worth $5,118,923 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

