FY2020 EPS Estimates for GeneNews Ltd. (TSE:SZL) Cut by Clarus Securities

GeneNews Ltd. (TSE:SZL) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of GeneNews in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Clarus Securities also issued estimates for GeneNews’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

GeneNews (TSE:SZL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.56 million.

