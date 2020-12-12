FY2020 EPS Estimates for Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) Boosted by Analyst (TSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the company will earn $8.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.49.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OSB. CSFB upgraded Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$49.35 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$49.35 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.39.

Shares of OSB opened at C$56.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$46.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. Norbord Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.01 and a 52 week high of C$56.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 20.04%.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

