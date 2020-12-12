Bsr Reit to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

